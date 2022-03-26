Travis Barker, Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr, & More Mourn The Sudden Loss Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

The world has lost a rock legend…

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away at the age of 50. The iconic band – including Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee – announced the heartbreaking news on social media Friday night, writing in a statement:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Local news reports said the rocker was found dead in his hotel room at the Casa Medina Hotel in Bogota, Colombia. A cause of death has yet to be determined. The Metropolitan Police of Bogata said in a statement published by The Mirror:

“According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs.”

However, Hawkin’s death is still under investigation. Hawkins previously spoke out about his struggles with drugs after he overdosed on heroin and ended up in a coma for two weeks. He recalled to Apple Music’s Beats 1:

“I wasn’t like a junkie per se, but I was partying. Here was a year where the partying just got a little too heavy. Thank God on some level this guy gave me the wrong line with the wrong thing one night and I woke up going, ‘What the f**k happened?’ That was a real changing point for me.”

So sad…

This tragedy was undeniably unexpected as the Foo Fighters had several gigs lined up. They were scheduled to perform in Colombia for the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, which ended up being canceled. The group was also scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, but any changes have not yet been announced at this time.

As fans know, Hawkins first stepped out into the spotlight playing the drums for Alanis Morissette. He then joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after the original drummer William Goldsmith left the band. However, he was much more than just a drummer, proving to be a gifted singer and songwriter, co-writing many of the group’s most iconic hits over the years.

Following the tragic news, many of his fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Everlong musician. Travis Barker expressed how his death “hurts” on Instagram Stories Friday, adding in a post:

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star’. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace”

Ozzy Osbourne wrote on Twitter:

“@taylorhawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.”

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Hawkins smiling, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr sent his love to Hawkins loved ones:

“God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would dedicate her next concert to Hawkins. Rock band Nickelback said they were in “utter disbelief” by the sudden loss:

“Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”

Finneas shared how “heartbroken” he is over the news:

“So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace.”

John Stamos recalled the last text message the pair exchanged:

“This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang – Got a put that s**t together before we die. Wise words from my friend – put that s**t together! I’m so f**king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Our hearts go out Taylor’s friends and family during this trying time. Rest in peace, Taylor. Take a look at more tributes from Hollywood (below):

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

Ugh man. Sad to hear about Taylor Hawkins. Love to his family and friends. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) March 26, 2022

taylor…???????????? — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Sending love and light to the whole Foo fighters family,friends and fans. Rest in power Taylor. ???????????? — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! ????. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

GUTTED to hear of our friend and neighbor, Taylor Hawkins departure. In disbelief, like everyone else. He was one of my favorite people, always full of love… he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family, to the Foo’s… #RIPTaylorHawkins #FooFighters — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

