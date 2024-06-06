Travis Kelce Would NOT Boycott A President Trump White House Visit!

Travis Kelce would be down for a tour of the White House with Donald Trump — or anyone for that matter!

As we’re sure you’ve seen, the NFL star looked dashing when he attended the capitol with his teammates and crew of the Kansas City Chiefs. They all had a special visit with President Joe Biden after they took home their big Super Bowl win this year, which was a huge honor to TK in particular.

While discussing the trip with brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, though, Trav had fans divided with his declaration. While speaking of his trip to DC, he told his big bro it’s “always an honor” to visit:

“It’s always an honor to go to the White House. I mentioned it last time, any time I get a chance to be recognized by the President of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women who I had success with to the point we get acknowledged.”

And he seemed to intimate he absolutely would be proud to go back, even if convicted felon Trump wins back the White House. What he actually said was, if he got the opportunity to do it again, he wouldn’t miss it:

“I’m doing it every time no matter who’s up there at the helm. No matter what’s going on in this world. It’s just such a cool opportunity. I think representing the Chiefs up there, I wanted to do that for the Hunt family and all our coaches. I wanted to make sure I remembered that and got all those pictures and memories in the bank with them.”

“No matter who’s up there.” So no boycott for Trav or the Chiefs like there were from some other teams near the end of Trump’s first term in office.

This might come as an unwelcome surprise to his better half Taylor Swift, who has expressed her dislike for Trump on several occasions. If he got reelected and the Chiefs took home another win, her beau would be right up there ready to address the nation alongside a man legally recognized to be a sexual abuser of women. Oof!

This isn’t the first time he’s given Swifties reason to think he might hold Trump in too high a regard either. Is he just complacent about the issues important to her? Or do they disagree on some of this fundamental stuff? Hmm…

You can listen to what Travis had to say starting at the 35:00 minute mark (below):

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]