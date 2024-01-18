Taylor Swift Will Get A Chance To Disprove Rumors Of Jason & Kylie Kelce Friction This Weekend!

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend! Not only to see if Travis Kelce’s team will advance to the next round in the playoffs… but to scrutinize if there’s any tension between Taylor Swift and Trav’s brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce!

Perezcious readers will recall that report about how the couple had a tough time in their relationship over the holidays when they got into their first fight. It was so bad, per Life&Style, she nearly went home instead of celebrating New Year’s Eve with Travis! On top of having an intense argument, Taylor supposedly was not getting along with his sister-in-law, Kylie. Yikes!

Of course, we’re already heard from insiders that the entire story was BS! Inside sources told us that the report of Taylor and Kylie feuding is not true. Phew! Meanwhile, a source for People said Taylor and Travis are “really happy together” amid the alleged drama!

Related: Taylor Swift ‘Calling A Lot Of The Shots’ In Travis Kelce Relationship!

For those who need more proof, though, Taylor will get a chance to show everyone she has no bad blood with Jason and Kylie this weekend! Well, that is if she attends Trav’s football game! Considering this is potentially her last chance to see him in action on the field before she heads back on tour in February, we bet she’ll be in the VIP box!

And here’s the thing — Jason may be there, too!

During a press conference on Wednesday in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room, reporters asked the 36-year-old center if he had any upcoming plans since his team is out of the playoffs. Jason teased that he could be going to watch and support his younger brother on Sunday! He said:

“I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the off-season, it’s unscheduled. So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Does this mean Jason and Taylor could be hanging out together in the box this weekend? It sounds like a strong chance!

Will Kylie join him at the game? Well… Important to note, if the 31-year-old does attend, don’t expect her to be in the VIP box with Tay! She’s more of a sitting-in-the-stands type of girl, after all! LOLz!

Unfortunately, if they don’t all sit together, you can bet plenty of Swifties will take this as a sign there really is friction! We don’t make the rules, we just read the tea leaves, y’all!

But keep your fingers crossed, Swifties, for at least a picture of Jason and Taylor hugging it out this weekend! Reactions? Do you think Jason will attend the game this weekend? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]