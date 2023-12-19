Travis Kelce Reveals His ‘Fun’ Christmas Plans -- Will He Spend It With Taylor Swift??

Travis Kelce is ready to make the most out of his Christmas.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about what his holiday is going to look like, and spoiler alert: he’ll be on the clock… or rather, on the field!

Seeming to be in high spirits, the 34-year-old told People:

“It will be a fun one.”

That’s definitely a pretty jolly attitude for having to work on Christmas! Lolz! We hope Taylor Swift isn’t too bummed!

The Chiefs will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, but it sounds like Travis has faith his “kingdom” of fans will show up to help celebrate the holiday:

“The kingdom always travels. We always travel well … It’s always a luxury playing for Kansas City — home and away.”

He truly loves what he does! Maybe Tay will even be in the stands!

While taking a dub would be a great Christmas present, it sounds like he and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are planning a more proper celebration sometime afterwards:

“My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards.”

Travis added that he, too, will celebrate after, or possibly the next day. But sadly, he didn’t specifically name drop his pop star girlfriend. Still, we can’t imagine they’d go without seeing each other!! We’re sure she’ll have plenty of Christmas kisses for him.

