Kendall Jenner's Pals 'Aren't Surprised' That She & Bad Bunny Broke Up -- And Here's Why!

If you ask Kendall Jenner‘s friends about her split from Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny, none of them will be very surprised in their reactions.

And we know that now for certain because insiders are spilling the beans about it!! In a report published first by Us Weekly on Monday afternoon, unnamed pals very close to the supermodel got VERY real about her ill-fated relationship with the star (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio).

Related: Kendall Jenner Hangs With Justin & Hailey Bieber After Bad Bunny Breakup

Per that outlet, an insider explained how Kenny’s friends feel about the 28-year-old model’s relationship coming to a quick end with the 29-year-old recording artist by revealing this take on the matter:

“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up. They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

Oh?

FWIW, the insider also claims that most of Kenny’s pals never really regarded the duo’s relationship as being that deep — or based on that serious of a foundation. They added:

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people.”

But it may not be over… yet. The insider also added:

“At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

Well then!!

Of course, that would seem to fly in the face of what other friends have said on the matter of Jenner’s potential future love interests. As you may recall, last month, insiders claimed her friends were hoping HARD that she would get back together with NBA star and one-time boyfriend Devin Booker.

Guess we’ll just have to see how it all plays out!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]