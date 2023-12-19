Keleigh Sperry Posts New Pics From Taylor Swift’s Birthday Bash -- Including One Showing Off That Massive Ring! LOOK!

Swifties got another look at Taylor Swift’s star-studded birthday party, all thanks to her bestie Keleigh Sperry!

Perezcious readers know the pop star celebrated her 34th birthday last week in New York City, enjoying dinner at Freemans Restaurant before partying at nightclub The Box. Unfortunately, her boyfriend Travis Kelce was not in attendance. But Taylor didn’t spend the special day alone! She was surrounded by her good friends, including Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.

Related: Taylor Swift Got A Luxurious Gift From The Kansas City Chiefs Owner!

Days after the birthday celebrations, the 31-year-old shared several behind-the-scenes highlights from the event in a “family time and birthdays” roundup post on Instagram Monday! In the first snapshot of the photo carousel, Keleigh could be seen cuddling up to Taylor while the singer wrapped her arm around Zoë Kravitz. Oh, and Miles was there too. LOLz!

Another photo featured Keleigh grinning from ear to ear with Taylor, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid. What else was noticeable in the snapshot? The massive opal ring that many fans have been speculating could have been gifted from her beau! And no, it is not an engagement ring (yet). Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Tay was truly bejeweled that night!

Of course, the sparkler has been all Swifties have been talking about over the past few days after pictures of the Cats actress showing it off to Miles and Keleigh went viral. As we mentioned, fans believed the ring, which features an opal seemingly surrounded by topaz stones, was a birthday present from Travis. And the theory was fueled by Keleigh when she liked a TikTok video from user @SwiftieInKC talking about the theory:

“This to me is giving gift. It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”

Obviously, Taylor nor Travis have confirmed or denied the rumor. When Keleigh liked the post, though, Swifites immediately noticed and believed the move “pretty much confirmed it.” But if that didn’t convince you, then these details might! Rare Carat gemologist Karly Bulinski told Page Six the “very sentimental” ring actually included both Taylor and Travis’ birthstones. Blue topaz is a birthstone for December, while opal is the one for October, which is Travis’ brithday month. So it seems pretty likely that the ring is from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end!

And he potentially spent a pretty penny on it, too! Karly estimated the jewelry item could be in the $10,000 range, while The Diamond Pro’s Mike Fried thinks the piece was “around $175,000, if not more.” Damn! He went all out for Tay’s birthday!

Reactions to the new pictures, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Keleigh Sperry/Instagram]