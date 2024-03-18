EXCLUSIVE! Travis Kelce Is Going To Be A Game Show Host -- Details On His Next Move!

Travis Kelce stays booked and busy!

Not only is he a Super Bowl winning football player, the host of the popular New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift‘s #1 groupie, a Pfizer spokesperson… the list really goes on!

But if the resume wasn’t stacked enough, we can EXCLUSIVELY reveal his next move! According to a well placed source, the tight end is going to be a game show host!!! Do you love it??

He’s taking on an Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? reboot with a twist… Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? for Amazon Prime Video!

Previous host Jeff Foxworthy was iconic, so KillaTrav is gonna have big shoes to fill! What are your thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]