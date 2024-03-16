Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Tells All! And Talks Taylor Swift, Too!

Another one of Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriends is spilling tea about him!

Years before his relationship with Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end dated several women — including Avery Schlereth — on the E! reality show Catching Kelce. She ended up in the final four. At the end of the series, Travis chose Maya Benberry. They dated for several months in 2016. Following the breakup, he got involved with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022. Then, Taylor came into the picture!

Ever since Travis and Taylor became an item, several of his ex-girlfriends have publicly talked about their time with the athlete — including Maya to warn the pop star about his alleged cheating ways. Oof. Now, Avery has come forward to share some insight on Trav. Don’t worry, Swifties! She had nothing but kind things to say about the former reality star!

In an interview with InTouch this week, the OnlyFans model shared that she has only fond memories of her relationship with Travis while on Catching Kelce — which she said was a “fun experience” overall. She even dished on whether he’s a decent kisser or not, saying:

“He’s a goofball. He’s sweet. He’s very attentive and he was a good kisser.”

Good to know! LOLz! And, of course, Avery weighed in on Travis’ relationship with Taylor. Many fans hope the couple is endgame. Only time will tell what happens between them. If you ask his ex-girlfriend, though, she feels they’re compatible in the long run! She added:

“They’re a good match!”

Nice!

It’s good to hear Taylor potentially has a great guy in her life! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you also think Travis and Taylor are a good match? Let us know in the comments!

