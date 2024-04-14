Bad Bunny Shares NSFW Selfie Wearing Only Underwear & A Corset!

Bad Bunny is leaving little to the imagination.

On Saturday, the Monaco rapper took to Instagram to share a steamy mirror selfie in a tight corset and even tighter underwear! LOLz!

He just had on a pair of white socks, TINY little white boxier briefs, and a synched black corset over his tatted torso. He sported a shaved head, and captioned the Story photo:

“no puedo respirar…”

Which translates to “I can’t breathe…”

Yeah, he can’t breathe because of that TIGHT corset, and we can’t breathe because of what’s just underneath it! Ha! But seriously, you could see just about everything he’s packing in the pic! See a censored version (below):

HAWT!

Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is no stranger to sharing NSFW pics online. Back in February, the 30-year-old posted a carousel of steamy thirst traps on Instagram off the heels of his split from ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. You can see those (below):

Before that, he shared a risqué pic straight out of the shower in August.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Bad Bunny/Instagram & YouTube]