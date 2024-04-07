Why Travis Kelce Is ‘The Perfect Host’ For Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity!

Well, it’s safe to say we’re in for a treat with Travis Kelce as a game show host!

As we’ve been following, the Kansas City Chiefs player is taking up hosting duties on the Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader reboot, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. And according to sources, the field isn’t the only place he scores touchdowns!

On Saturday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“He’s funny and has the wits for it. He’s the perfect host. It’s a great gig for him.”

That’s so great to hear! But honestly, who didn’t expect him to kill it?? The guy has charisma for days! We’re excited to see him flex those wits!

Earlier this week, an insider told the outlet that the hosting gig was agreed on “long before Travis’ profile was raised” in the wake of dating Taylor Swift, and that he “has to honor the contract.” But he’s apparently in great hands and will shoot “several test episodes” so the show “doesn’t embarrass him” now that he’s such a huge star.

A source also told the outlet that “Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him.”

The upcoming show will apparently pit contestants against celebs, so who knows? Maybe Travis will be able to get Taylor to come by for a game! That would REALLY solidify him as the perfect host!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are you stoked for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC & BBC One/YouTube]