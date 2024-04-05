Travis Kelce Seen Doing INTENSE Offseason Workout After 'Dad Bod' Comments!

THIS is really what people are calling a “dad bod” these days?!

ICYMI, when those HAWT pics of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift living it up in the Bahamas dropped last week, folks online had tons of opinions. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs player is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world right now. The guy just took home another Super Bowl win, for goodness sake! But even with all that under his belt, onlookers were quick to call TK’s physique a “dad bod” because he wasn’t ripped — and even went as far as to say he had the beginnings of “a beer belly”.

Ch-ch-check out the pics for yourself (below):

Taylor Swift shows off her incredibly toned physique in TINY yellow bikini as she shares passionate kiss with Travis Kelce during romantic Bahamas getaway https://t.co/tyi3i9UbmZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 25, 2024

Yeah… we don’t see it! Dude looks strong to us! On the internet, though, people just can’t seem to get through their heads that fitness ain’t all about chocolate bar abs. Sigh.

In case you needed any more proof KillaTrav is completely jacked, though, check out this workout his trainer Laurence Justin posted on Instagram Wednesday! The video shows the 34-year-old doing some seriously INTENSE training, as even in the offseason it’s important to keep fit. The brutal routine included running uphill in a parking garage, sprinting on a treadmill, and doing hip flexors against a wall, among many many other things.

INSANE!

And this is the man people were saying has a “dad bod”? This guy is in wildly good shape, just like his other half, who runs a similarly strict (though very different) workout regime for her Eras Tour. We can’t imagine thinking either of them aren’t fit as hell!

What do U think about Trav’s workout, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

