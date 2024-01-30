Has Sydney Sweeney Been Lying About Her Relatable Pre-Stardom Hollywood Job?!

Fans think they may have caught Sydney Sweeney in a lie!

In multiple interviews, the 26-year-old has shared that long before becoming famous, she was a struggling actress who had various jobs to help pay the bills — including working as a tour guide at Universal Studios. Sydney recently opened up about that time in her life during her appearance on Hot Ones, saying:

“I was a struggling actor in high school, and I had to pay all my own bills because my mom…. I’d pay my own phone bill, car insurance, everything – gas. I’m so glad she did because I’ve learned how to budget and save my money and know what’s important in life. I love tour guides at Universal. I memorized the entire thing, so I was there for a little bit, and then I actually booked Sharp Objects.”

It’s a classic Hollywood rags-to-riches story! Pay your dues with one of those less prestigious jobs, and you too can hit it big!

HBO‘s Sharp Objects came out in 2018 and was critically acclaimed — and Sydney has been booked and busy ever since! Watch the interview moment (below):

So Sydney went from working as a tour guide at Universal to being a big star in Hollywood. Damn. It’s a great story! Better than the idea she immediately found success without any normal job whatsoever, that’s for sure. However, not everyone is buying it!

Photographer and TikToker Becca Murray — who worked as a tour guide in Universal for 7 years — 100 percent believes the Euphoria star is “lying.” Her reasons? For starters, it’s a long and difficult process to get the job as a Universal tour guide. They have to audition, take a memorization test, interview, get accepted into a class, and go through weeks of training. It’s actually pretty exclusive — and Sydney didn’t mention any of that. Another big reason she doubts the Anyone But You star’s story? She pointed out that Universal Studios loves to bill the job as getting a “foot into the entertainment industry.” If Sydney had worked as a tour guide briefly and then made it into the business right away, she reckons Universal would have used her success story to help market the job:

“They hold onto it. They claim it. They use it as marketing. They will not shut the f**k up about it. If Sydney Sweeney did even one tour, if she made it through all of the like getting the job, doing the class, passing the tests, was sitting, in uniform, on a tram with her little mic, did one tour, and then got a call from her agent and was like ‘Oh my God, you guys I booked a job. Bye.’ They would claim that. That would be lore. People would still be talking about it.”

Check out the video (below):

@thebeccamurray welcome to the universal studios tour, my name is becca and i will be your guide today as we lift the veil of secrecy on some of hollywood’s hottest filming locations ♬ original sound – becca

Has Sydney Sweeney been lying all this time?! Well, there’s more… In the comments of the video, other employees even took to the comments section to say they’d never seen her working at Universal before:

“Worked in costumes for the park for ten years and knew a ton of guides and never once saw her.” “Also a tour guide here! Our department manager looked it up in the database and she never even applied!” “naur bc i know there would be guests who would have a photo of and with her”

Yet another TikToker who works as a tour guide echoed the points made by Becca in her own video, noting Sydney continues to give a “weird, vague, non-answer” when talking about her job at Universal. She even shared that several of her colleagues would have been working with the Madame Web star around the time she would have been employed at Universal — and they never saw her on the job. Check it out (below):

Of course, everyone should take these accusations with a grain of salt. We can’t verify everything folks on TikTok say. But is it convincing? Yeah…

But if Sydney did lie, we have to ask, as many other fans are now wondering… why risk it? It’s a great story, but she could have said she was a barista at one of the dozens of cafes that have opened and closed in El Lay in the past decade. Why lie about having a very specific job like that where people could check? She had to have known she would’ve been caught eventually! We need someone at Universal to pull out the records and confirm whether Sydney is telling the truth or not… STAT!

