Travis Kelce Addresses Kansas City Shooting In Special New Heights Video

Travis Kelce is speaking out about the tragic Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting — and his big brother Jason Kelce is with him to help out.

Following the tragic events last Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother took the time to post a special New Heights video addressing the incident and what they’re doing to help. In the clip, posted to their social media platforms on Monday, the younger Kelce brother starts by saying:

“We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you hearing from us first.”

Sounds like this week’s episode was recorded before the parade. So yeah, it’s a good thing they mentioned because listeners would have been really confused why they didn’t bring it up.

Following up on the heartache they feel, Jason sent their love to the victims, as well as thanked law enforcement for helping in the situation:

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred. We also wanted to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

The horrifying shooting left one dead and more than 20 attendees injured, including two little girls to whom Travis already donated $100k through his charity 87 & Running.

Related: Travis ‘Heartbroken’ About KC Parade Shooting Despite Partying

In the short video, he encouraged others to donate to the emergency response fund set up by the Chiefs:

“Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services.”

You can donate to that fund HERE btw. The Philadelphia Eagles center concluded their joint statement by assuring everyone they’re still looking at more ways to personally help the victims and the community after the shooting:

“One of the things that is evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this. And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there. The 92%ers and everybody that watches this show, we are still figuring out a way for us to be involved in and obviously you can donate to these links right now. But we plan to do something in the future. We are getting that situated right now and we have some ideas.”

See the full video (below):

Before airing our pre-taped episode on Wednesday, Jason and Travis wanted the 92%ers and Chiefs Kingdom to hear from them directly after the tragic events at the Chiefs parade If you'd like to support #ChiefsKingdom you can find more information here: https://t.co/22z7my0o8G pic.twitter.com/qhYxWiezDq — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 19, 2024

How do U feel about Travis and Jason’s statement? Let us know (below).

[Image via New Heights/X (Twitter)/CBS Sports/YouTube]