Umm, Is Taylor Swift Cool With Travis Kelce Rocking A Stripper T-Shirt?!? LOOK!

Travis Kelce is known to play around with his style — but his shirt of choice over the weekend has us wondering how Taylor Swift is feeling!

The Kansas City Chiefs star made headlines for getting into a fight while playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City on Sunday. That was something Swifties were actually really into, considering he was defending a downed teammate.

But now a sighting after the game is also causing a frenzy online! In a TikTok posted on Monday, the 34-year-old football player could be seen greeting NFL fans while wearing a red and green tracksuit with a Crazy Horse Las Vegas t-shirt underneath. Yup, he really stepped out in a shirt for a popular strip club — even amid his high-profile romance! LOOK!

Here’s another look on her Instagram, slide #3:

Ummm, y’all think Taylor is cool with this?!

So far, we’ve (mostly) been hearing great things from both Travis and Taylor’s camps about their romance. He’s said to be ALL IN! But is he also still going to strip clubs? On the one hand, it’s no secret the Anti-Hero artist has been traveling the last few weeks. Maybe he got lonely? LOLz! Or maybe this is a shirt from his past or just a gift while in town? There are honestly so many possibilities. Whatever the case, it says a lot he felt comfortable enough wearing it despite his very public relationship!

FWIW, TMZ tried to get to the bottom of this on Tuesday by reaching out to Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club, which is in the area, but they didn’t provide much of an answer, simply saying:

“As a policy, we do not disclose or comment on the identities of individuals who choose to enjoy their time within our club.”

However, the club’s rep, Lindsay Feldman, did confirm the football player wearing the shirt wasn’t a paid endorsement, though they are certainly enjoying the publicity since they’ve shared news of the sighting on their own Instagram. Hah!

Considering Travis knows how much media attention is on him right now, he must’ve realized repping a strip club T was going to cause some controversy — but he clearly doesn’t care! Hopefully, that means Taylor is chill with it too, otherwise, they’re in for an awkward conversation!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think this was a bad move on Trav’s part? Sound OFF (below)!

