Taylor Swift Turned Down Chance To Perform At King Charles' Coronation?!

Taylor Swift may love a London Boy (or, at least, she used to…), but not enough to drop everything for one of them!

In Omid Scobie‘s new book Endgame out on Tuesday, the royal expert revealed the Lavender Haze artist turned down an offer to perform at King Charles III‘s coronation! Oof!

While the journalist didn’t explain why the performer declined the invitation, he did note that so many musicians didn’t want to participate in the regal event that it became “a challenge” for organizers to find artists. Brutal! Whether or not Taylor was interested, she did have an easy excuse to get out of it — the gig on May 6 took place the same day she had her second of three concerts in Nashville, Tennessee. So, naturally, she wasn’t going to cancel that!

Of course, there is a long list of other rumored musicians who also turned down the monarch, including Harry Styles, Adele, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls, and Elton John, whose rep confirmed he couldn’t do the show because of scheduling issues. Ultimately, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and Take That honored the king at the coronation concert.

Funny enough, while Taylor might not have wanted to support the royals, one family member hasn’t shied away from showing her loyalty to the pop icon! Back in August, Meghan Markle was spotted at a Los Angeles tour stop, noticeably without her husband Prince Harry. Now, the Suits alum has even more reason to love TayTay now that she knows the singer rejected the opportunity to support her estranged father-in-law. LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Taylor might have considered the performance if not for scheduling conflicts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]