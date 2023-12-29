Travis Kelce Says His Christmas Was 'F**kin' The Worst' -- Except For THIS!

Travis Kelce doesn’t like losing — especially not on Christmas! But despite his best efforts, that’s exactly what happened this holiday season.

In the special new family episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce out on Friday, the athletes were joined by the latter’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and their parents Donna and Ed Kelce. During the wide-ranging conversation, Kylie wondered how the 34-year-old’s Christmas in Missouri was. And, uh, it wasn’t great! Clearly still upset over the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the tight end admitted:

“F**kin’ the worst, I’m not gonna lie. I’ve had better.”

BIG OOF!

Thankfully, there was one thing — or rather, person — that made it all better: Taylor Swift! She attended the game with her parents, Andrea and Scott, and brother Austin. After, they all went to the footballer’s house with Papa Kelce to celebrate the holiday and cheer the NFL star up after the disappointing game. They were reportedly later joined by Mama Kelce, who spent Christmas Day in Philadelphia with her eldest and his kiddos. It was this big family gathering that turned Travis’ spirits around, he dished:

“But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people. That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

Aw!!

T and T have been waiting a while to finally introduce their families, so we’re sure this made the holiday super exciting! Losing is never fun — but at least he had (almost) all of his loved ones supporting him no matter what! Ch-ch-check out the full podcast episode (below):

