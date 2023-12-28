Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Christmas Celebration With Parents!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got to spend the holidays together after all!

As we previously reported, the Anti Hero singer attended her beau’s big game against the Las Vegas Raiders with her parents and brother Austin on Christmas Day. Sadly, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up taking the loss, leaving the 34-year-old to comfort her man and her bestie Brittany Mahomes — but the couple’s holiday wasn’t completely ruined!

According to a source for DailyMail.com, Scott and Andrea Swift headed back to Travis’ place with him and his dad Ed Kelce to finally spend some quality time together! Sadly, Donna Kelce wasn’t present for the festivities because she’d traveled back to Philadelphia to spend some time with her other son Jason Kelce and his kiddos, but at least both of Tay’s parents were present! The insider dished on Thursday:

“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life.”

And despite Trav’s disappointment over the loss, he was more focused on his girl, according to the source:

“Of course Travis was bummed that they did not win the game. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game.”

Aww!

Before the holidays ended, though, Momma Kelce did end up jetting back to Kansas City to officially meet Taylor’s parents. So the Kelces and Swifts are officially acquainted — a HUGE step in the couple’s relationship! After some scheduling mishaps and the tragic death of a Swiftie back in November, we’re sure T and T were glad to have their families finally come together for some good tidings!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

