Khloé Kardashian Offers Yet Another Piece Of Cryptic Relationship Advice -- Are U Listening, Tristan Thompson?!

Khloé the Cryptic Content Queen is coming out with another gem!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Khloé Kardashian looooooves to drop a cryptic quote on social media. Between those and her infamous troll clapbacks, that covers approximately 75% of her Instagram and Twitter content. LOLz! So we were obviously interested but certainly not surprised to see that Khlo-money popped up on IG once again over the weekend. In this new set of posts, she revealed some eye-catching relationship-related messages to the world. Here we go!!!

On Saturday, the 38-year-old reality TV star took to her IG Stories to drop a simple message. Of course, with Khloé, the subtext was everything, and while she didn’t outright say it, this first message was TOTALLY related to her scandalous split from baby daddy Tristan Thompson!

Ch-ch-check it out (below) and you’ll see what we mean:

“Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate.”

Oooh. Cryptic AF! And it definitely coincides with how her split from Tristan played out after so many stops and starts.

But the Revenge Body host wasn’t done there! Per Page Six and Us Weekly, Khloé shared two more cryptic(ish) messages to her IG Stories on Saturday, as well. It was a busy weekend online for True Thompson‘s momma!

In one post, Khlo-money offered up some optimism for the future:

“Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that.”

And in another, she talked herself up with a quote about getting through the hard times “sent to destroy” her:

“Really proud of the way I been [sic] bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”

Wow!

And she wasn’t even done after that!! On Sunday, the Good American founder was back at it once more!

This time, she delivered a bit of a longer message to her 281 million followers. Tagging it with the title “SMALL REMINDERS,” Khloé quoted writer Alysha Waghorn with this powerful paragraph offering life advice:

“Every day is a new day. What other people think of you is none of your business. If it’s meant to be it’ll be. Be your own source of happiness. You don’t have to follow trends and do what everyone else is doing. How your life feels is more important than how it looks. Embrace your vulnerability. Don’t let the world harden you into a person you are not. The first step is always the hardest. Stop rushing the process. You have survived 100% of your bad days. A year from now, you’ll wish you had started today. You’ve got this.”

Sunday’s message on living life and embracing vulnerability has a bit less to do with Tristan’s cheating scandal and its aftermath than the stuff from earlier in the weekend. But still, Khloé has never been shy about sharing her thoughts with the world. Good, bad, or indifferent, she just lives life and lets us all know how it’s going. Even the trolls who she doesn’t care for! Sometimes especially the trolls! Ha!!

What do U make of Khloé’s latest commentary, y’all? Do U think Tristan is paying attention to it?! Or is he just so far gone at this point that he’ll never learn the lesson??

Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hulu/KUWTK/YouTube]