Tristan Thompson Paying HOW MUCH In Child Support?!

Tristan Thompson is rackin’ up the child support payments, like, seriously…

It sounds like the LA Lakers star is making some major money moves — for his kiddos! On Monday, DailyMail.com reported that the 32-year-old is dolling out a whopping $40k a MONTH in child support for his firstborn son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

OMG!

That’s nearly half a mil a YEAR! And it sounds like Jordan isn’t looking to give that up anytime soon…

The outlet reported that the basketball player’s first baby momma filed an “abstract of justice” in Los Angeles earlier this month, which is used to serve as public documentation for any money owed — in this case, the hefty monthly child support — in the event that it’s not paid up. The outlet noted that at the time of Jordan’s legal filing, there was no indication she had not been receiving the agreed upon monthly payments.

Yikes! Sounds like she’s really trying to hold Tristan accountable. But can you really blame her?? We all know what a wild card he can be…

The original monetary agreement between the two stems back to 2019 when he was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and making a staggering annual salary of $17.7 MILLION.

DAMN! No wonder he was able to deal out such a steep monthly payment! However, the NBA star’s financial outlook has taken a bit of a nosedive in more recent years, as his annual salary has now dropped to a reported $9.2 million.

That’s, like, still a s**t ton of money — but let’s not forget Tristan isn’t just a father of one — nor two… But a father of FOUR! He, of course, shares 5-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum with Khloé Kardashian, and despite his best efforts at trying to dispute it, 1-year-old son Theo with mistress Maralee Nichols, whom he controversially welcomed just WEEKS after he and Khloé conceived their second child via IVF back in 2021. After confirming his paternity of Theo last year, he and Maralee closed in on a $9,500-a-month child support deal for the child, whose sole custody was granted to his mother in December.

Altogether, the outlet reported that daddy Tristan is paying a tremendous $120,000 in monthly child support between his three baby mommas, which is closing in on nearly $1.5 mil a year!

Better get that money up, Tristan! He’s starting to give Nick Cannon vibes!

[Images via Tristan Thompson/Instagram]