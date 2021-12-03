Khloé Kardashian Posted These Cryptic Quotes Hours Before The Tristan Thompson News Broke...

Did Khloé Kardashian already say something about the shocking new bombshell Tristan Thompson report that was published on Friday morning?!

As we’ve been covering, the NBA star is now the focus of ANOTHER newly-uncovered paternity suit, this time involving a woman named Maralee Nichols, who alleges that he is the father of her baby-to-be after a birthday romp last March in the Houston area. Nichols, who is seeking monetary compensation for pre-natal healthcare and related expenses, first filed the suit in late June, though it wasn’t publicly revealed until Friday.

Inevitably, the internet has swooped in on this story involving the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the embattled father of her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Throughout the morning on Friday, thousands of Twitter and Instagram users flooded those social networks with comments and opinions about the situation.

But now it would seem as though the Revenge Body host herself has taken the time to react to the allegations — well, perhaps preemptively, that is.

Khloé hasn’t publicly shared her thoughts about Tristan’s new legal problems in the first few hours since the bombshell report first hit the internet. But she did post a couple of cryptic quotes on Thursday night, just ahead of the shocking revelation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories late on Thursday evening, hours before the public uncovering of the Sacramento Kings star’s baby momma drama, Khloé posted these two guarded messages in quick succession:

As KUWTK fans will no doubt recall, Khloé rarely comments directly but instead is famous for posting cryptic quotes amid emotionally difficult situations involving her relationships. And she’s no stranger to lashing out — either explicitly or more discreetly — on social media when she’s been wronged in some way.

So let’s just say we wouldn’t be surprised if Khloé somehow got the jump on what was to be published Friday morning and preemptively took to IG to put her own energy out into the universe. Ya know?!

Then again, the former late night radio DJ is fond of speaking her mind on social media about a lot of different controversies, both personal and societal. So those Thursday night IG Stories posts could absolutely be about something other than Tristan. Or, ya know, they’re not about a certain situation at all, and instead just a couple of messages Khloé thought were important for whatever reason? If so, baaaaaad timing with that whole “negative energy” thing.

What do YOU think about the reality TV star’s possible early reaction to this Tristan drama, Perezcious readers??

One thing is for sure: we’ll be hitting refresh over and over again on Khloé’s IG page for the rest of the weekend until she definitively posts again about all this!

