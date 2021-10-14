Tristan Thompson Slammed For Calling Khloé Kardashian’s Health Magazine Cover 'So Motivational'

Tristan Thompson, please stop .

The Sacramento Kings player hopped on Instagram to congratulate Khloé Kardashian, his baby momma and ex-girlfriend, for her stunning Health Magazine cover story on Wednesday, and, well, fans kinda hated it! After the 37-year-old posted a snapshot from her photoshoot (below), the basketball star responded in the comments, applauding the model for her work ethic. He shared:

“Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups “

Wow — that’s a pretty amazing comment to receive from someone you’ve had such a contentious relationship with!

As fans know, Tristan and Khloé have had a very on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 when romance rumors first sparked. They welcomed their daughter True two years later — but days before the Good American founder gave birth, it was revealed that the athlete had cheated with multiple women. And those bad habits have only continued, most recently in 2019 when Thompson was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum continued to give the 30-year-old chance after chance including during the pandemic, but the romance could never stand the test of time. Over the summer, an Us Weekly source dished:

“They broke up a few weeks ago. They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to co-parent.”

That same month, the NBA player also dubbed the E! personality his “best friend” while wishing her a happy birthday, as if none of the drama had gone down! So, you can see why fans might still be pissed that the alleged cheater is so friendly with his ex despite never truly repenting for his many mistakes.

Fans slammed Tristan on IG, calling his response an example of a “toxic relationship.” They mused:

“please take a hint and LEAVE HER ALONE! She deserves soooo much better!” “the audacity ” “anything Tristan says* ” “I dont know why you all normalize toxic relationships koko… a real man or woman gonna make your life peaceful.” “thirsty much”

Damn!!! Some harsh feedback there, but it is obviously backed by years of fans watching these two fall in and out of love for each other. And, of course, wanting the best for the reality TV star.

We’d love to think this overly enthusiastic comment was just the result of the two really bonding while they co-parent (because them being on the same page means the best family dynamic for True), but it’s hard not to roll your eyes at the praise.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Is it okay for Tristan to be so lovey-dovey toward his ex still (after everything that went down) or should he back off? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

