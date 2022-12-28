Tristan Thompson Shares Adorable Video Of Choreographed Dance With 'Princess' Daughter True!

Tristan Thompson is enjoying this holiday season with his family — but Instagram commenters are relentless in finding ways to call him out for his perceived parenting problems!

The NBA star took to IG on Tuesday to share a new and super-adorable video of himself and 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. The daddy-daughter duo dances the day away in a tightly-choreographed routine to a cover of Shawn Mendes‘ hit song There’s Nothing Holding Me Back that makes for a very fun snapshot of their lives.

Related: Khloé Offers A Key Piece Of Cryptic Relationship Advice… For Tristan?!

In the caption of the clip, Tristan jokes he’ll do whatever he can to keep up with the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian, writing:

“When my princess asks if daddy can dance … anything for my baby girl.”

And dance he did!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

That’s so cute!!

Tristan legit looks like he’s having so much fun in that video. Their smiles together are everything! And True is getting SO tall! OMG!! She’s got such a great personality and clearly has a ton of fun being around her father!

Related: Kourtney Asks Khloé If She’s STILL Having Sex With Tristan In Lie Detector Test Vid!

Fans, however, were not as nice about the whole thing. Down in the comments of Tristan’s IG post, followers ripped him apart for his well-documented cheating scandals and the fact that he cheated on Khloé to father a child with Maralee Nichols just over a year ago. Here are just a few of the many, many negative takes on the athlete stepping up to actively parent True while reportedly being extremely absent from Theo Nichols‘ life over the past year (below):

“Too bad she couldn’t ask you to be faithful…” “Nothing worse than a man who chooses which kid he’s going to love. Sorry” “Anything for your baby girl besides being faithful to her mom” “Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your children!!!” “But that other kid you got that you don’t see” “He only see this kid cause she a kardashian” “Anything for my baby girl accept keep a faithful relationship and not have a broken home” “Go be a dad you have other children not just her” “I need u to learn the moves… you messing up her video” “If you don’t anything nice to say leaving them alone”

Yikes…

TBH, maybe that last comment we shared (above) is the right idea. We are not saying Tristan is a saint or anything — he definitely isn’t — but that’s a brutal set of fan takes on father-daughter quality time clip. Ya know?? Of course, he isn’t the only one doing extra parenting duty this Christmas. As we reported on Tuesday, Khloé showed off amazing new pics of the ex-couple’s five-month-old baby boy who was born via surrogate earlier this year. The snaps shared by the Good American founder were the first really good look we’ve gotten at the boy. So that was exciting!!

But what do U make of Tristan and True doing their dance-off, Perezcious readers?! Cute AF, right?? Or, like so many of those IG commenters, can you not look past the NBA star’s string of infidelities? Share your thoughts on everything here down in the comments (below)…

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]