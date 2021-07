First there was Cake By The Ocean and now we have Cake For Breakfast.

This slice of yummy, though, is a country song by Troy Cartwright!

It’s pop-leaning but still very Nashville-pleasing. From his twang to the guitar to the slick production, everything about this is so pleasing to the ears and hits all bases. Homerun!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Troy Cartwright!