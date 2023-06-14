Twilight's Taylor Lautner Has An Appropriate Reaction To Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song Vampire!

Olivia Rodrigo’s got a new song coming out, and it’s activating Taylor Lautner’s werewolf fight or flight…

The 20-year-old singer took to Instagram Tuesday to announce her new song, Vampire, alongside some fitting cover art showing off her side profile with two purple Band-Aids covering her neck. See (below):

Spooky! The dark lip definitely helps to sell the vampire look!

Hilariously, Lautner, who played werewolf Jacob Black in the hit Twilight series, where he was often at ends with the vamps, couldn’t resist from commenting:

“K WHO TF BIT YOU.”

Hilarious! All these years later he’s still got his werewolf instincts! While Olivia didn’t respond to the comment, the official Twilight IG account also jumped in on the mix, adding:

“been waiting for this day!!!!! dreams really do come true”

Omg! If they ever make another sequel, they better reserve a spot for Olivia! LOLz! Later, the Happier singer took to TikTok to share a behind the scenes look at her hard at work on new music, answering the age-old question of “where the hell” this “loca” has been! See (below):

