Kevin Costner Went From Trying To Win Back Estranged Wife To Kicking Her Out Of The House?!

Kevin Costner is trying to get his estranged wife out of their house as they (apparently?) move further towards divorcing. But there’s a problem!

As Perezcious readers will recall, last month, the Dances With Wolves star was abruptly confronted with the reality of divorce after his now-estranged wife Christine Baumgartner filed breakup docs. Christine made the surprising move “out of the blue,” per an insider. It immediately threw their 25 years of marriage into question and sent the filmmaker out of sorts.

But now, the 68-year-old star is making his own legal moves on the matter. And it sounds like Christine is the one who has to figure out a path forward as the Field of Dreams star’s lawyers are now very much involved.

According to TMZ, Costner’s lawyer filed new legal docs this week claiming Baumgartner is “refusing” to leave one of the now-estranged couple’s three properties. That’s an issue, the news outlet reports, because Kevin’s prenuptial agreement apparently lays out in “clear terms” that she must vacate the ex-couple’s homes and strike out on her own.

In the new court filing, the Waterworld star claims he has already given Christine more than $1.2 million per the prenup’s legal obligations. Plus, he just “shelled out” another quarter-of-a-million dollars, too. Now, his estranged wife apparently has $1.45 million on hand to go house hunting. These new docs make it seem like Kevin is really bending over backwards to get Christine out of the house. Per the outlet, the movie star’s lawyers say he’s “open to contributing” up to $30,000 per month for a rental house for the woman, too. And, he’ll even hand over another $10,000 for moving costs.

The new filing claims her alleged squatting is being done only to use her position as “leverage” to get Costner to agree to “various financial demands.” Oof. It sounds like he wants her out ASAP! Jeez!!

If their prenup is intact and legally enforceable, then we’re not quite sure where that alleged leverage for more might come from. And in fact, per TMZ, the 2004-drafted prenup specifically states Baumgartner must “fully vacate” the family’s properties if she ever files. That divorce move happened last month, and now the real estate move is not happening, and that’s the issue.

As you may recall, when we first reported on the split last month, a confidant had this to say about Costner’s initial reaction to Christine’s legal action:

“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

So, something has clearly changed emotionally for the actor over the last few weeks. It went from “he obviously doesn’t want the divorce” to trying to (legally) kick Christine out onto the curb. Buh-bye?!

Hey, maybe he’s trying to boot his estranged wife so Luann de Lesseps can move on in?? Kidding!!! Only kidding about that… LOLz!

Seriously, tho, what do U make of these new divorce developments, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about the drama with your take down in the comments (below)!

