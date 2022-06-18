Two Actors From Netflix Show The Chosen One Dead After Horrific Car Accident!

Such a tragedy…

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar from the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed in a horrific car accident. According to multiple reports, the two men were with a group of passengers on the way to the local airport when their van crashed and flipped onto its side on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula on Thursday. Six other people, believed to be several other crew or cast members, were injured in the accident and immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. They are in stable condition at this time, Deadline reports.

The State Government of Baja California said in a statement on Facebook Friday:

“From the State Government we deeply regret the deaths of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar ‘Paco Mufote.’ Our condolences to their family, friends and the Baja California arts community. May they rest in peace.”

Per Deadline, the group was in the area near Santa Rosalia filming the series. The Chosen One is being adapted from Mark Millar and Pete Gross’ American Jesus comic book series, previously called Chosen. The show centers around a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the second coming of Christ and destined to save humanity. Following the accident, Deadline reports that the production has been temporarily put on pause by Redrum, the company in charge of filming.

Our hearts go out to the Raymundo and Jaun’s loved ones. And we are wishing the rest of the cast and crew injured in the crash a speedy recovery.

[Image via Jorge Garcia/Instagram, Raymundo Garduño Cruz/Instagram]