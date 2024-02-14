Tristan Thompson Dragged For Liking Kanye West's Post Of Nearly Naked Wife!

Tristan Thompson just can’t help himself!

The NBA star is getting BLASTED online after eagle-eyed fans noticed he liked one of Kanye West‘s recent NSFW videos of Bianca Censori on Instagram. Oof!

On Tuesday, the rapper posted multiple copies of a video taken during a Super Bowl afterparty, in which his wife rocked a tan… strip of fabric? We don’t even know what to call it, but it hardly covered anything! See it (below):

And while thousands of people clicked “like” on the upload, the most notable was definitely Khloé Kardashian‘s cheating ex-boyfriend!

When a fan posted a screenshot of the social media activity on Reddit, folks immediately roasted the 32-year-old, writing:

“Tristan, don’t get any ideas now” “The only way he can redeem himself is to go back and ‘like’ every. single. picture of Khloe.” “Oh my…don’t show Khloe this” “But…are we surprised?”

That last one, though! So true!! This is exactly what we’d expect from the athlete!

We mean, when he was linked up with his baby momma, he cheated on her several times — even when they were getting preggers! What would stop him from ogling another woman now!? Apparently, nothing! What do YOU think of this social media activity? All good or cringey AF? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jimmy Kimmel Live/Hulu/YouTube]