Blogger Cristie Taylor Reveals Her Young Son Has Been Killed In 'Tragic Accident'

The son of popular style blogger Christie Taylor has tragically passed away.

The influencer, who’s known for her fashion reviews and recommendations through the name merrittandstyle, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the tragic news. In a carousel of photos featuring herself, her husband David Walker, and their 3-year-old son Callahan, she wrote in the caption:

“We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week.”

Although the mother doesn’t specify what kind of accident it was, the second photo in her post is a black and white shot of the little boy’s arm appearing to be in a hospital bed. So, so heartbreaking.

Continuing, the fashionista said of her son:

“He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family. Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents, we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus.”

Wrapping up the post, she asked for “prayers” for the devastated family:

“We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time.”

See the full post (below):

Absolutely gut-wrenching. We can’t imagine what this poor family is going through. May Callahan rest in peace…

