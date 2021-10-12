Tyga Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend -- See The Pics & Texts

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson has accused the rapper of domestic violence.

The former couple, who broke up sometime before this week (though specific timing remains unclear), supposedly got into an altercation at around 3 a.m. on Monday. According to TMZ, Swanson arrived at the musician’s house uninvited and proceeded to shout at the doorstep until the 31-year-old let her inside to chat. Eye-witnesses believe she may have been intoxicated.

Once inside, however, things allegedly turned ugly. Camaryn claims Tyga got physical with her, prompting her to call her mother for a ride home. Shortly after, she reported the incident to the LAPD who saw “visible marks” on the influencer, enough to take a report for felony domestic violence. At this time, the artist, born Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, has not been arrested. He refused to speak to cops about the altercation but is expected to discuss the details in person on Tuesday morning, according to the outlet.

Camaryn has since gone public with her accusations, posting photos of her injuries allegedly sustained at the hands of her former boyfriend. On her Instagram Story Monday, she uploaded a photo depicting a black eye and bloodstains on the wristband of her sweatshirt, writing:

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.”

The 22-year-old also clarified her side of the story — directly opposing that of eye-witnesses. Camaryn alleged she was not only invited to Tyga’s, but that he sent a car for her!

Releasing text messages with what appears to be the Rack City vocalist, she added:

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.”

In the screenshot (below), the two begin texting just before the alleged incident. Ultimately, they seem to confirm the end of their relationship hours later. Take a look:

Swanson also expressed alongside another set of images:

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

So awful. The couple took their romance public in March and by July, rumors of an engagement had already started swirling when Swanson was photographed multiple times wearing a large ring on her left hand. Before this, the performer was most notably linked to Kylie Jenner, but they called it quits in 2017.

The Grammy winner has yet to address the accusations publicly and no more information has been released by authorities at this time. We’re wishing Camaryn a speedy recovery and healing as she likely continues to speak out against her ex and his alleged actions.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

