Teen Girls Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Uber Eats Driver

Two teenage girls are facing murder charges after their alleged carjacking attempt cost the life of an Uber Eats driver.

According to reports, Mohammad Anwar was making a food delivery around 4 p.m. near Nationals Park in Southeast DC on Tuesday, when he was attacked by the 13 and 15-year-old armed with a stun gun. Witnesses told police the 66-year-old struggled with the teens inside the car before it crashed and flipped onto its side.

As seen in video footage obtained by NBC4, two National Guard troops who just happened to be nearby rushed to the scene immediately after the accident occurred and pulled the two girls from the back of the car. Anwar, however, was thrown from the vehicle and could be seen lying on the ground nearby. The grandfather suffered several broken bones and severe head trauma. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors alleged the teens were trying to steal the Honda Accord before the crash. Prosecutors said Anwar became wedged between the car door and the driver’s seat during the scuffle as the teens set the gear into drive.

They claimed the car then sped down the street with the door open and Anwar hanging from it before the car hit something, prompting the door to swing back and strike him. The car eventually smashed into two parked cars, prosecutors alleged, throwing Anwar from the vehicle.

The judge ruled that the teens posed a substantial risk to persons and property, and were also flight risks. They were ordered to be detained until their next hearing on March 31.

Anwar is survived by his wife, three adult children, and four grandchildren. He was the breadwinner of his family, according to a GoFundMe page that has already raised over $100k. His niece wrote on the page:

“Mohammad Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family. He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence. The details are still being investigated, however we know that Anwar was working on an UberEats delivery when two assailants attempted to carjack him in Navy Yard.”

The tribute continued:

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly. Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon.”

For its part, Uber said in a statement:

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

