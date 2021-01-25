UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral Again With FIRE Routine Set To Hip Hop Classics!

This is the kind of energy we need during a grim pandemic winter.

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis brightened our timelines this weekend with a fantastic floor routine set to a mashup of amazing Black artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Soulja Boy. The exuberant display quickly went viral after her incredible performance helped the team secure a win over Arizona State.

Ch-ch-check out the awesome routine (below):

Nia, who also earned the internet’s attention last year with a Beyoncé routine, talked to Los Angeles Daily News about her first-place finish, which included a bit of Tupac’s California Love. She shared:

“This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman, and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture. I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality and of course I had to shout out LA because we out here, UCLA.”

The 21-year-old gained plenty of new fans from her phenomenal performance, which earned praise from the likes of Missy Elliot and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. The former replied to UCLA’s video of the event with the comment “Snappin ,” while Simone tweeted:

“okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl this was so fun to watch! keep killing it!”

We love seeing a young athlete getting the accolades she deserves! Thanks for bringing us some joy today, Nia!

[Image via Nia Dennis/Instagram & UCLA Gymnastics/Twitter]