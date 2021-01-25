MTV True Life Star Charlie Balducci’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The details of MTV’s Charlie Balducci’s passing have now been revealed, six months after his unexpected death last summer. TMZ confirmed on Monday that the True Life: I’m Getting Married alum died of an accidental overdose in July.

According to The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, the reality star’s death was caused by a lethal mix of oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam. It was believed to be an accident.

Related: Kelley Flanagan Says She’d ‘Consider’ Being The Next Bachelorette

Just 44 years old at the time of his death, the father of two was found unresponsive in his bed on July 25. Paramedics arrived to a patient with symptoms of a suspected cardiac and respiratory arrest. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confirmed cause of death aligns well with what Balducci’s mother told TMZ over the summer. According to her, Charlie had not been sick recently, so the incident was just as much a shock as it was to the public. She noted how grateful and happy her boy had been to spend time with his 17 and 19-year-old sons — who our hearts are just breaking for today…

The MTV legend was best known for a viral outburst caught on camera during the first-of-its-kind True Life series that documented the four months leading up to he and his wife Sabrina Balducci’s wedding.

The most unforgettable moment of the show, which skyrocketed Charlie to fame, was when the groom-to-be raced down the street in a white tuxedo yelling at his limo driver (who was late for pick up) over the phone, threatening:

“I will gut you like the f**king piece of s**t you are. I’ll hunt you down like the f**king cattle.”

Even with that violent argument, the groom was still two hours late to the ceremony. Oof!

It’s definitely worth the watch (below):

Related: Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman Exits Series Because ‘It Became Extremely Toxic’

Despite having gone viral for not the most upstanding citizen behavior, the New York City native turned his reputation around in his later days when he founded NYC Arts Cypher, a non-profit determined to promote positive values through art and entertainment. The organization’s projects hope to support at-risk youth toward a better future and within their careers by encouraging their talents.

Even with the complications of coronavirus, the company has continued to hold safe events for their community. Such a great way to leave a lasting legacy!

Sending love to the Balducci family as they no doubt continue to mourn Charlie’s passing. May he rest in peace…

[Image via NYC Arts Cypher/YouTube]