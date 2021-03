Una Healy needs to move to Nashville and give it a go there!

The Saturdays alum has been making such great country music – from Ireland!

Her latest release, Swear It All Again, would be a smash in America if it were released by Carrie Underwood or Miranda Lambert!

And she wrote this!

So much talent!!!

