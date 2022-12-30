University Of Idaho Murders: Suspect Arrested In Pennsylvania By FBI

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A suspect has been arrested for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students which occurred early last month.

Of course, we’ve been reporting for the last six weeks on the shocking and violent deaths of four college students in Moscow, Idaho. On November 13, students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found brutally stabbed to death in their rental home near the University of Idaho campus. Now, according to sources, law enforcement officers appear to have made a major break in the case.

Related: Police Bodycam Shows Crime Scene Was A Party House — And A LOT Of People Had Access

According to Fox News Digital, the FBI and local police in the city of Scranton, Pennsylvania reportedly arrested “a man in his mid-20s” at 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday morning. Additionally, a white Hyundai Elantra was towed from the home where he was found, according to law enforcement officials speaking to NBC News.

It is unclear what led police to Scranton to find this man or how they first tracked him across the country to the Pennsylvania town. However, he is identified by multiple reports as a “suspect” and a “person of interest.” So, obviously, this could be a significant break in this awful case. The “high-ranking law enforcement source” who spoke to the news outlet also claimed “the suspect is a college student but does not attend the University of Idaho.”

An hour later, the media outlet uncovered the suspect’s name. Police sources told the outlet that the arrested man is 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger. He is identified as being a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in the city of Pullman. That town is just over the state line from Moscow, and is about a 15-minute drive away from the rental home where the four Idaho students were stabbed to death.

According to the report, Kohberger (pictured above in his mugshot) is now being held in Monroe County Jail in Scranton. He is awaiting extradition to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves, and Mogen. According to NBC News and others, police in Moscow are planning to hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon to reveal the arrest and shed more light on the investigation.

Of course, the awful killings have rocked the small college town of about 25,000 people. Police had struggled to come up with leads for a while. In recent days, cops had a separate person of interest to focus on during the investigation, but that lead fell through right after Christmas. Now, this development appears very significant.

Here is more on Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania on Friday morning:

Obviously, it remains to be seen whether this arrest will end up bringing justice or not. Still, this could be a very critical development, and possibly bring closure to those beloved students’ families.

[Image via Monroe County Correctional Facility/NBC New York/YouTube]