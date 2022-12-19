Idaho Murders: New Video Shows Kaylee Goncalves & Maddie Mogen With Unidentified Man Hours Before Killings

Newly released surveillance video from downtown Moscow, Idaho appears to show two of the four slain University of Idaho students walking with an unidentified man hours before they were murdered.

On Sunday afternoon, Fox News Digital reported on previously-unreleased security camera footage showing besties Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen (pictured above, inset) walking alongside a man in Moscow early on November 13. As we’ve been reporting, hours later, they were stabbed to death along with their two roommates, fellow college students Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

The new video shows what appear to be Goncalves and Mogen in the same clothes they were seen wearing in another video taken minutes later that same night outside a local food truck. The male in the clip is also wearing the same clothes at the food truck, too. Police have previously said that man is not a suspect — but is he a witness? How much of the night was he there? This newly released video sheds more light on the girls’ movements prior to their deaths.

In the new security footage, as the group walks under the outdoor surveillance camera, one woman can be heard asking:

“Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”

The second woman can then be heard replying:

“Like, I told Adam everything.”

According to Fox News, the first woman’s voice “appears to match that of Goncalves” based on videos from her TikTok account.

Along with the release of the footage, 21-year-old Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves spoke about it in an interview over the weekend. Talking on Lawrence Jones Cross Country, Steve said the “Adam” mentioned by the women in the video is “not a suspect.” The grieving father said:

“We asked and did the obvious due diligence, and we looked into that, and it was pretty clear that this individual was not a part of the investigation as far as a suspect.”

Still, the very brief video clip could hold more clues to Goncalves’ and Mogen’s movements on that fateful night. It was first published on a true crime Facebook page created to focus on the four unsolved murders. Over the weekend, the video was sent to Fox News Digital by the creators of the group “under the condition only a still frame and audio be used.” However, by Sunday, the creators of the page — Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith — agreed to allow Fox News to release the full clip.

It’s unclear how the footage was leaked to the Facebook group in the first place. Cameron and Smith told Fox News Digital that a Moscow resident “previously submitted it to police” and later sent it into the group because “making it public can provide greater context about the incident.”

This new footage comes from a camera on the New Saint Andrews School building in downtown Moscow. That school’s president, Ben Merkle, confirmed over the weekend that he already shared all footage with Moscow police detectives. He also said he played “no role” in releasing any video to the public. Whoa…

Of course, police are still trying to put together the full timeline of events from the night of the horrific unsolved quadruple murder. Moscow cops know Goncalves and Mogen left the Corner Club bar around 1:30 a.m. on November 13 and walked to the food truck — during which this newly-released video was captured. Based on this new video, it appears the man seen near them at the food truck may have also been walking with them to the location.

The trio arrived at the food truck area at about 1:40 a.m., and stayed for a few minutes. After that, they returned home via a ride-share service just before 2:00 a.m., according to cops. Kernolde and Chapin returned separately to the group’s shared home around 1:45 a.m., too. Cops believe the murders took place more than an hour later, between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Detectives say the killings were carried out with a “fixed-blade knife.”

For their part, the administrators of the Facebook group who first published this new security footage want the public to have all the facts on the investigation. Cameron spoke to Fox News about that on Sunday, saying:

“We can all scrutinize those couple of minutes at the food truck, but we just have to remember there was an entire evening before this. There’s more than just that one timestamp that we have into that evening.”

She also spoke about the man seen near Goncalves and Mogen at the food truck, and argued how he appears to be the same person seen with the two women in this new footage from moments before:

“People are drawing the conclusion that he’s creepy from that [few] minutes, and I want to give a bigger picture. He wasn’t just staring at them… He was with them prior.”

Now, the investigation continues. As we’ve previously reported, cops are seeking more information about a white 2011 to 2013 model Hyundai Elantra spotted near the students’ King Road house around the time of the slayings. They are also searching for more info on events that may have happened to the four young people earlier in the night on November 12.

As of Sunday, police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects. Robbie Johnson, a police spokesperson, told Fox News Digital on Sunday that cops are looking at every tip submitted by citizens in the FBI‘s online collection portal:

“Any digital content submitted as tips become part of the investigation. We review and investigate all tips and leads.”

As the outlet notes, the tip line in this case is 208-883-7180. Tips may be emailed to [email protected], or submitted digitally at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

You can see the very brief clip of the newly-released security camera footage from before the food truck sighting on that fateful night (below):

So sad.

We continue to send our condolences to these four students’ loved ones during this awful time and difficult investigation.

