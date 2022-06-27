Utah Lawmaker Says Women Can Control 'Intake of Semen' In The Wake Of Roe V. Wade Being Overturned -- News To Us!

A Republican politician in Utah is drawing attention to her remarks on abortion for all the wrong reasons.

On Friday evening, State Representative Karianne Lisonbee told reporters in the Beehive State that she trusts women to “control men’s ejaculations” and “control that intake of semen” during sex. Yes, really! The shocking comments came in response to last week’s shocking and disappointing US Supreme Court decisions to reverse 1973’s landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, as well as 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Lisonbee drew the wrath of the internet over the weekend after she said this to reporters at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Friday:

“I got a text message today saying I should seek to control men’s ejaculations and not women’s pregnancies, [and] that I clearly don’t trust women enough to make choices to control their own body.”

Ooookay… so where are we going with this… It’s what she said next that had jaws dropping all over the country:

“And my response is I do trust women enough to control when they allow a man to ejaculate inside of them and to control that intake of semen.”

Uhhh what?!

How are women supposed to “control that intake of semen”?! That’s not how it works… at all! Just IMAGINE if it were that easy! Amazingly, Rep. Lisonbee immediately followed those words with this stunningly out of touch statement:

“So that may be inflammatory, but I think that as a legislature, we have a responsibility to create a legal framework that is friendly and supporting rights.”

Yeah, that sure was inflammatory! And yet she still said it! Also, this new anti-abortion legal framework is neither “friendly” nor “supporting rights,” like Rep. Lisonbee claims, so what are we really doing here?! You can watch Lisonbee’s statement on video (bellow):

Wow…

Amazingly, a day later, Lisonbee actually walked things back and apologized for her statement! In a text message to The Independent, the Republican politician wrote:

“What I said in the press conference [yesterday] when referring to the message I received and my response to it did not reflect what I intended to express or the full content of my written reply which included the statement that women do not have a choice when they are raped, and have protections under Utah’s trigger law.”

To her credit, Rep. Lisonbee — who is the House Rules Vice-Chair in the Utah State Legislature, after being elected in 2017 — has previously proposed legislation advocating for victims of sexual assault.

She referenced those bills in the remainder of her apologetic follow-up statement, adding:

“My first statement in the press conference made clear the actions I have taken to pass bills that provide legal protection and recourse to victims of sexual assault. The political and social divide in America seems to be expanding at an ever faster pace. I am committed to ongoing respectful and civil engagement. I can always do better and will continue to try.”

Well that certainly sounds better than her first words.

Still, Utah has a “trigger law” banning abortion that came into effect on Friday after Roe was overturned. That law — which was co-sponsored in 2020 by Rep. Lisonbee herself — makes abortion illegal in the state with some very specific exceptions for rape, incest, and medical issues that make the abortion “necessary to avert the death” of the pregnant woman.

But seriously, WTF was Rep. Lisonbee thinking here?! And she’s a woman, no less! We have NO faith in dip s**t right-wing men to ever get anything right about women’s bodies, but shouldn’t other women at least know a little bit about what’s up??

What do U make of this clueless politician’s comments, Perezcious readers??

