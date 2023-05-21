Liev Schreiber Apologizes To Ariana Madix After VPR Fans DRAGGED Him For Shading Her New York Times Profile!

Liev Schreiber learned the hard way not to mess with Ariana Madix after Vanderpump Rules fans trolled him over his comments about her profile with The New York Times!

The drama started when the publication posted a picture of the 37-year-old reality star and teased an interview about her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss on Instagram Thursday. The NYT wrote in the caption:

“Ariana Madix has long been a fan favorite on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ In a new interview with The New York Times, she spoke, for the first time in months, about filming the season finale with her ex Tom Sandoval and what she won’t do next season.”

You can see the original post HERE. Obvi, many fans were freaking out – because let’s be real, it’s not every day you see someone from Vanderpump Rules getting a huge profile like this. Plus, it’s another example of how Ariana stays winning amid Scandoval! But one person who didn’t get the hype: Liev. He commented on the post on Thursday:

“Is this news?”

Apparently, someone did not warn him about the repercussions of throwing shade at Ariana right now! Because to say Liev was slammed by those on #TeamAriana would be an understatement! Fans went on to flood the comments section of the Scream alum’s latest Instagram post to clap back at him. It apparently got so bad that he turned off the comments on his recent posts!

Oof…

At one point, Ariana’s friend and Fancy AF Cocktails collaborator Danny Pellegrino chimed in on the drama and joked that Liev was being added to his “arch nemesis list.” Damn. Seeing the error of his ways (or sick of facing the wrath of Bravo fans), the Salt star responded to Danny to issue an apology to Ariana! He said:

“@dannypellegrino sincere apology to you and Ms. Madix. Didn’t realize I was in entertainment section.”

Fortunately, the Everything Iconic podcast host accepted the mea culpa:

“All in good fun! But happy to have you off the nemesis list & hopefully we can get you into Vanderpump Rules! This season is good as gold.”

Perhaps, Liev and Howie Mandel should sit down and watch the season together to understand why this has become such a big deal. Lolz! You can see Danny and Liev’s comments (below):

At this time, Ariana has not addressed this silly debacle. But Liev is no doubt fully aware of what will happen if he comes for the the beloved television personality now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think this situation was blown out of proportion? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]