Taylor Swift Accidentally Foretold Joe Alwyn Breakup Years Before It Happened -- No Wonder Travis Kelce Romance Is Thriving!

Oof. There were signs that Taylor Swift‘s romance with Joe Alwyn was never going to work from the very beginning!

A resurfaced interview from 2017 (just one year into her romance with the British actor) has gone viral on TikTok this week ahead of the release of her new breakup album, The Tortured Poets Department. As fans are trying to decipher clues about what went wrong in the long-term romance, it seems TayTay unknowingly laid it all out years ago!

During an appearance on Alan Carr: Chatty Man, Taylor was asked how she handles relationships in the spotlight. She didn’t hold back when revealing she prefers to fall in love out in the open, saying:

“It all depends on who you’re with. If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever. But I don’t really like that. It makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m like a fugitive. Like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re having a relationship. Better put on a mask and stuff.'”

Throwing Joe under the bus, the TikToker who edited the video together included snapshots of the All Too Well artist and Conversations with Friends star from throughout their relationship — in which they were often covered in hoodies or masks and other disguises to avoid paps! Exactly what she didn’t want! Aw!

While daydreaming about her perfect romance, the Grammy winner added in the interview:

“But, you know, the privacy thing, I think for me, I’d just rather live my life. I think if you can be in a relationship and have it seem normal, that would be good.”

And guess what? That’s exactly what she’s getting with her new man, Travis Kelce! The Kansas City Chiefs star has openly accepted his girlfriend’s high-profile status, saying in an October interview included in the TikTok:

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place. But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason. Just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

That’s the attitude! And it’s not just talk! The couple has been on countless dinner dates, enjoyed PDA-filled vacations, and even partied in the crowd at Coachella last weekend! They’re not shying away from the spotlight at all.

Seems like this is a big reason for the songwriter’s newfound happiness. It’s also in line with what some previous sources claimed was the reason for the split from Joe. But we’re sure there will be lots more tea spilled about what went wrong with her London Boy when the album drops, too! In the meantime, watch the resurfaced interview (below) and see the TikTok HERE.

Thoughts? Can you believe Taylor was so honest about this way back when? Let us know (below)!

