YouTuber Bit By Deadly Cobra Survives After Taking 65 BOTTLES Of Anti-Venom!

Lady GaGa famously said, “there could be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.” Well, there’s a similar adage to be said about snakes: 50,000 of them might not do a thing when you pick them up, but all it takes is one to send you straight to the hospital!

At least, that’s what happened to snake catcher and social media star Vava Suresh, who was hospitalized in India for a week after he was bit by a — you guessed it — venomous snake.

According to the Indian outlet Onmanorama, Suresh was trying to pick up a cobra in front of a small crowd on the street — the whole thing was filmed for a social media video on January 31. In the now-viral 21 second clip, he can be seen holding the wriggling reptile and trying to put it in a bag. But the snake had other plans: while dangling in the air, it launched at Suresh and sunk its fangs into the man’s leg, prompting the crowd to gasp in shock. The onlookers then cried out and fled when Suresh then dropped the dangerous creature on the ground.

See the shocking moment (below):

Suresh went into cardiac arrest after the snake bite. He was rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where he spent several days in an Intensive Care Unit and on a ventilator. He was treated with 65 bottles of anti-venom — more than double the amount of anti-venom bottles that are typically used to treat snake bites, per Onmanorama, as Suresh required a much higher dosage. (Makes sense, since a single bite from a cobra contains enough venom to kill as many as 20 people, according to a report from Newsweek.)

Thankfully, the snake charmer regained consciousness on Thursday and was discharged from the hospital on Monday at around 11 a.m. in good condition.

While this incident might be enough to convince most to stay away from snakes, we don’t think Suresh will be giving up his craft anytime soon. After all, he’s amassed 500,000 subscribers and 51 million views on YouTube, where he posts videos showing him catching snakes.

With over 2 million Facebook followers and almost 75,000 Instagram followers, Suresh is known as the “Steve Irwin” of Kerala, India. He first caught a snake when he was 12 years old, and has captured over 30,000 snakes over the years, according to India Today.

Let’s hope the next snake he tries to catch isn’t as fussy as this one!

