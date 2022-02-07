Heather McDonald Collapses During Stand-Up Set, Suffers Skull Fracture

Sending good vibes to Heather McDonald!

The comedian suffered an unexpected episode while onstage performing stand-up in Tempe, Arizona at the Tempe Improv. Just minutes into the set, she reportedly collapsed and had to be taken to a local hospital, where it was confirmed that she suffered a skull fracture due to the fall.

A representative for the 51-year-old posted a statement to Facebook reading:

“Heather performed at the Tempe Improv on Friday night, Feb 4 with no incident. She spent Saturday morning uneventfully with her son. On Saturday night, Heather began her 7pm show at the Improv, she was on stage for approximately 3 minutes and suddenly collapsed. As a result of the fall, she suffered a skull fracture. She had consumed no alcohol prior to or during the show. She was admitted to a local hospital where comprehensive work up [sic] underway. Thus far the tests have revealed no underlying medical issues that may have precipitated this event.”

TMZ spoke with eyewitnesses from the show, who said that Heather had just delivered her second joke, which happened to be health related:

“I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted … and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.”

Immediately after this, she fell and hit her head – but due to the nature of the joke, fans at first thought the fall was part of the act! Luckily, an EMT and a nurse were in the audience and noticed her distress; the outlet noted “She was conscious, but clearly, all was not well.” Her representative claimed that the scare was not coronavirus related, adding in the statement:

“Approximately 3 weeks ago Heather had her COVID booster. She was tested for COVID and remains negative.”

The Chelsea Lately alum told TMZ she declined an ambulance at the scene and instead had her sister-in-law, who was in attendance, drive her to the hospital. There, she received “a cat scan as well as other tests,” but the reason for her collapse is still unknown. She told the outlet that “her head really hurts and she’s very tired.”

The performer also addressed the incident on her Instagram Story. Per People, she said:

“So, I’m in the emergency room. … Oh my god, I’m so, so, so, so sorry. I passed out onstage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy. I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show. Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never ever fainted in my life.”

So scary! Hopefully they figure out the cause of that collapse quickly. We hope Heather is okay and gets all the rest she needs to recover.

