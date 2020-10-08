Twitter Absolutely LOST IT After A Fly Landed On Mike Pence’s Head During VP Debate With Kamala Harris!

Hearing about the Vice Presidential Debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on Twitter the morning after only comes second to being a fly on the wall in that room — or in this case, the fly on Pence’s head!

While both candidates did their best to hold an informed debate on the issues moderated by USA Today‘s Susan Page, viewers could not handle it when the bug landed on the vice president’s head while he was answering a question late into the evening.

The pesky insect made its appearance just as Pence was fumbling through a question on systemic racism in America and whether or not he believed justice was served in the case of Breonna Taylor. Though it was an important topic, attention was ultimately fixated elsewhere because the fly would NOT budge for a solid few minutes there!

As we all know, bugs tend to hang around trash, feces, and icky things of that nature, so it wasn’t long before fans and celebs alike blew up Twitter with witty jokes at the VP candidate’s expense. Laugh at some of the best reactions with us (below)!

Here's a picture from the high definition broadcast.

???????????????????????? #flygate pic.twitter.com/0eyP5rMP49 — KT Counter Intelligence (@KremlinTrolls) October 8, 2020

That fly was just vibin up there pic.twitter.com/XfvexBZEbL — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) October 8, 2020

Dear Mike Pence: This is how you handle a fly pic.twitter.com/MatKBQFXSl — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) October 8, 2020

The fly on the phone with his friends like “Yasss bitch did you see me on TV??” pic.twitter.com/XYDkXDQj4g — Kwan ???? #BLM (@KwanWho) October 8, 2020

If that fly laid eggs in Mike Pence's hair he better fucking carry them to full term. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) October 8, 2020

PENCE HAS A FLY ON HIS HEAD HE LOOKS LIKE A CORPSE — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 8, 2020

There is literally a fly on this corpse’s head pic.twitter.com/jMeC1aEhKW — Best Coast (@BestCoast) October 8, 2020

That fly on VP Pence’s head right now #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/S5HIvgVvRC — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 8, 2020

Thank you, Debate Fly. You had the tightest meme cycle in history. Rest now. — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

The fly knows. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

Of course, presidential candidate Joe Biden had fun with the moment, too! His campaign seized the opportunity to sell “Truth Over Flies” fly swatters because why not? Ha!

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

LOLz! The buzz even continued over on Instagram, where comedic actor Jordan Firstman shared this hilarious impression of the fly’s publicist after winning over America’s heart:

And Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of HBO‘s political scripted series Veep, couldn’t help but compare the now-viral insect to her own show’s popularity:

OMG. These were too good, y’all. The internet remains undefeated! Although, if we’re being honest, one user’s tweet summed up how we really felt about how things transpired last night:

Twitter never ever ceases to amaze 1st Debate – Why are they yelling and interrupting? Talk about the issues! This is harmful to the country! 2nd Debate – Talks about issues Twitter – THE FLY! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2020

While those jokes were funny, it is a shame that people are more focused on that instead of how well Harris handled herself! She was the only candidate to directly address questions presented with strong and clear answers while Pence spoke in boring, calculated circles praising himself and Donald Trump. A calmer, more palatable version of the diversion tactic the President used last time, but an annoying antic all the same.

Perezcious readers, we hope the real message from these debates does not get lost on you. Early voting has already begun in many states so do your own research, stay informed, get out there, and use your voice!!

[Image via PBS News Hour/YouTube]