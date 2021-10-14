Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Engaged Following Alex Rodriguez & Jay Cutler Drama

Is Madison LeCroy headed down the aisle?

Back in June, the Southern Charm star debuted her new BF Brett on Instagram. She previously dated co-star Austen Kroll, but over the last year, she stirred up drama with a couple well-known bachelors: Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler, and Alex Rodriguez, who, well, wasn’t actually a bachelor at the time (don’t worry, it worked out GREAT for Ben Affleck).

It seems as though the 31-year-old’s “other woman” days are behind her, though, because TMZ reported that she and Brett are engaged. According to the outlet’s source, the reality star “didn’t hesitate for a second” when he popped the question, because “he treats her better than any man has before.” She’s also reportedly happy about bringing a “good father-figure” into her 8-year-old son Hudson’s life.

The momma informed fans she had a boyfriend back in April, but TMZ insiders claim they haven’t known each other for very long, and in fact “weren’t even living in the same state when they first started dating.” Apparently, “the relationship is so mysterious” that a lot of her friends haven’t even met her supposed fiancé yet (though “she’s ALWAYS talking about how much she cares about him”).

Speaking with Us Weekly back in June, the Bravolebrity gushed about dating someone who is “actually a man” and who “has his s**t together and is very respectful.” Calling Brett “the man of [her] dreams,” she shared:

“We have adult conversations. We talk about the future and we have the same kind of ideas about where we want our lives to go. When I was married before, you [have] to [remember] I was 19 years old, 20 years old, it was a different kind of love and this is something that just feels right.”

And in September, the hairstylist — who was previously married to Josh Hughes for five years — told the outlet:

“This is like my mom said, ‘You’ll know when you know.’ That’s exactly how I feel with this. It’s crazy to have someone that respects you as much as I respect him. Like for the first time in my life … I feel like I’m finally grown up and found a man.”

She added:

“I would love to get married again. I actually enjoyed being married. Just didn’t work out the first time. So hopefully second time is the charm.”

The Southern Charm, perhaps? LOLz. Seriously though, TMZ claimed the relationship will be a big part of the upcoming season of the show, so we assume it will soon be a lot less “mysterious.” No word as to whether the proposal was caught on camera, but there’s clearly a lot to look forward to for Southern Charm (and Madison) fans.

Congrats to the happy couple!

