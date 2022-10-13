Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Friends Are On HER Side!

Even Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s friends are siding with the 42-year-old model amid their potential divorce!

According to Us Weekly on Wednesday, their inner circle is apparently frustrated with the 45-year-old football player’s decision to un-retire from the NFL and refusal to compromise with his wife. An insider explained:

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement. They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

He really fumbled the ball behind the scenes if a lot of their friends are Team Gisele! As we’ve been reporting, their marriage has been on the rocks since the quarterback decided to continue to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – even though he previously announced his retirement. Their rift has only worsened as Gisele has been seen without her wedding in public, and the two also hired divorce lawyers. Then, the Victoria’s Secret angel gave some insight into their marital woes as she seemed to agree with a sentiment from motivational speaker Jay Shetty that read:

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

She ended up liking the post and commenting with a prayer hands emoji. Yikes…

This is not the first time has called him out for his lack of commitment to their family as she said in an interview with Elle last month:

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Things are not looking good for Tom and Gisele and it seems like only a matter of time until one of them pulls the plug on their marriage! While close pals are concerned for Tom and Gisele (especially after the recent developments that she is ready to just “move on” with her life), they feel the estranged couple could still work things out:

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”

Hmmm…

As we mentioned before, considering they have both hired divorce attorneys and are living separately, they might have already hit that point. But who knows, they could take after Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin and reconcile! The source continued:

“Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids. Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you also on team Gisele — or do you hope these two work things out? Drop your thoughts on the potential divorce in the comments below.

[Image via Vogue/YouTube, Tampa Bay Buccaneers/YouTube]