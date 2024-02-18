Rooney Mara Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby With Joaquin Phoenix!

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are expecting their second child together!

On Friday evening, the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star attended the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany for the premiere of her new film La Cocina — but all eyes were on her BABY BUMP!! She wore her hair in a slicked back ‘do as she cradled her belly in a black, strapless, flowy gown. See (below):

Rooney Mara is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Joaquin Phoenix https://t.co/lNqBTGaY2g pic.twitter.com/Wdi61DHFpl — Page Six (@PageSix) February 18, 2024

Omg! We’re so happy for her!

This will be the 38-year-old’s second child with fiancée Joaquin. The love birds first met on the set of 2012’s Her, and got engaged seven years later in 2019. One year after that, they welcomed their first son River, who was named after Joaquin’s late brother.

This is such great news for the happy couple! Congratulations!

