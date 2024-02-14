Brooklyn Beckham CUT From Wife Nicola Peltz's Film... For Doing Something So Dumb!

Brooklyn Beckham isn’t cut out for acting as it turns out…

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend about her upcoming movie Lola, Nicola Peltz Beckham revealed her hubby shot a small cameo — but it ended up “on the chopping block”! What was wrong with his performance? She told the outlet:

“Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo. He had one line, ‘Hi,’ but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera.”

HA! No way!!! All he had to do was say “Hi” and he couldn’t get it together?! Come on, Brooklyn!

Nicola, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, added:

“I was like, oh God, we have to move on, good lord. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block.”

Well, the movie sounds like a passion project… So we don’t blame her for cutting a substandard cameo! Even if it was her husband! We’re sure he’ll forgive her. And as a consolation, she did give him major props — just… behind the camera:

“I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of.”

Awww.

Watch the trailer for Lola (below):

Maybe he’ll be in the deleted scenes… or the blooper reel? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

