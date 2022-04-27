Damn, Viola Davis Was SHOOK By Those Bad Michelle Obama Reviews: Critics 'Serve No Purpose'?!

Viola Davis is shaking her head at the critics of her Michelle Obama portrayal!

In an interview with the BBC’s Today program, the Oscar winner didn’t mince words while speaking about the criticism of her performance in Showtime’s The First Lady, going as far as to accuse critics of “absolutely serving no purpose.”

As we reported, Viola’s portrayal of the former FLOTUS was mercilessly picked apart by fans and professional critics alike. Viewers mostly took issue with the actress’ “exaggerated” pose and facial expressions, with one fan calling the portrayal “unnecessary and borderline insulting.”

Others tweeted:

“Michelle Obama did not purse her lips THAT much. What possessed Viola to think she should do that in every scene. I never thought I would see the day where Viola Davis gave a bad performance.” “They set Viola Davis up by allowing her keep her mouth that way throughout the filming. It’s so cringey and distracting.” “Viola Davis’s face must have been so tired”

Unsurprisingly, Viola is already tired of the negativity. She admitted the criticism of her performance was “incredibly hurtful,” then hit back at film and TV critics in general by saying:

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty either.”

She continued:

“They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth’. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you… But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

The 56-year-old went on to tell the BBC that portraying someone so in the public eye was “almost impossible,” adding:

“People know how they walk, how they talk and how they hold their pearls, so it’s very difficult… Either you’re doing too much or not enough.”

While she acknowledged that criticism was an “occupational hazard” of acting, she confessed bouncing back from bad reviews isn’t always easy, adding:

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

As for the actual ex-FLOTUS’s thoughts on Viola’s performance? The star has no clue. She said:

“I don’t have any personal contact with Michelle Obama.”

