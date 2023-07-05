Carrot Top Was On Plane With Woman Who Had Viral Freakout Over 'Imaginary Person' -- Here's What He Says Happened!

Back on Sunday, a since-deleted TikTok video went viral showing a woman having an issue on an American Airlines plane at a gate at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport prior to takeoff.

Now, as it turns out, comedian Carrot Top was on that plane, too. And he’s speaking out about what happened during that extremely unsettling pre-flight incident!!

So, first, the brief backstory. The woman was on a flight out of DFW that hadn’t yet left the gate when she started walking to the front of the plane while yelling.

According to the since-scrapped TikTok vid, the woman walked into the first-class section of the plane, and then turned around and pointed to the back.

While looking back there at what was apparently an imaginary person, according to multiple media reports, she yelled:

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f**k off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f**k off, and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it! I don’t give two f**ks! But I am telling you right now, that motherf**ker back there is not real! And you can sit on this plane, and you can f**king die with them or not! I’m not going to.”

OMG…

After the vid started going on viral on Sunday, the TikToker who took it deleted their entire account, per the New York Post. You can see a re-posted copy of the shocking clip HERE, though, if you’re curious. It’s intense!!!

Per multiple media reports, she then was removed from the flight. And so were all the other passengers, too. American Airlines had everybody get up, get off, and re-group at the gate. After a long delay that lasted well over three hours, per TMZ, the flight apparently did eventually take off. Then, thankfully, it reached its scheduled destination late that night, which turned out to be… Orlando?!

We know that because as we mentioned (above), Carrot Top was on the initial flight and saw the whole thing go down just like everyone else sitting patiently in their seats. And he later shared a couple Instagram videos from the central Florida city very late on Sunday night in which he recounted his experience on the fateful flight itself.

According to one video from the 58-year-old comedian, the unidentified woman “lost her ear bud,” and that’s what caused the freakout:

“Well, this is why we’re all sitting here in Dallas now, because she lost her ear bud. Seriously.”

In the caption of the post, he added:

“I hope she’s happy!!! We’re all stuck in Dallas now because of her.”

He made that commentary while posting a re-share of another passenger’s apparent video of the unsettling incident, as you can see (below):

Damn!!

Then, in a later video taken while he was lying in bed that night at the end of the very, very long travel day, the veteran stand-up comic added more context.

He called the woman in question a “f**king nut job,” and claimed it was a “little stunt” that she pulled to disrupt the flight:

“My hat’s off to everyone at American Airlines today for how they handled the situation. A f**king nut job just lost her mind in front of the whole plane. And five hours later, we’re here in Orlando. I hope you’re having a relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas, Texas, and I hope you enjoyed your little stunt.”

Then, he added:

“Anyways, I missed the fireworks and everything tonight, but we’ll catch up tomorrow. OK, I’m going to bed.”

You can see it for yourself (below):

Well, whether it was a stunt like Carrot Top apparently believes, or a true mental health emergency, it was definitely distressing to watch either way. We can’t imagine what it would be like to be on that plane in that moment… We just hope this woman involved got either some legal consequences for that “stunt,” or some serious mental health help if it were distress. Ya know? Hopefully there are capable professionals around to address it either way. Ugh!

