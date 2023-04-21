Virginia Socialite Mom Busted Allegedly Trying To Sexually Abuse 8-Year-Old Girl In Shocking FBI Sting

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A popular Virginia mom is facing felony charges after a shocking FBI sting led her right to the police’s front door…

According to official docs, the FBI Washington Field Office, working as part of the Metropolitan Police Department-FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, were on a mission to take down child abusers by going undercover on a fetish website at the end of February. Reports say the website was riddled with disgusting message boards where adults could log on and talk about child sexual abuse as well as share explicit images of children. One of the users, going by the handle titotori, was in communication through email with one of the undercover officers — and when the police tracked down the user’s location, they were met with a shocking reveal.

Case reports revealed the user told the undercover cop she wanted to talk about “taboo parenting.” They eventually moved their chat to an app with end-to-end encryption. The officer had told her he was a father with an 8-year-old daughter — thankfully none of that was real. But this woman bought it — and asked the officer about the atrocities he had been committing against the nonexistent minor. She even went as far as saying she wanted to visit D.C. so she could abuse the girl with him, saying she wanted to “introduce” the young girl to sex! Just sickening…

The officer narrowed down the woman lived in Charlottesville, and convinced her to send a photo of herself to ensure she was “safe.” The pic she sent exposed half of her face and her entire chest. On March 12 things got real, though — titotori sent a 30-second clip of a young girl being sexually abused by a man. This wasn’t just talk anymore. The officer then knew he had to act fast. Some of the messages she exchanged with the FBI agent included expressing her excitement for the situation, per DailyMail.com:

“I can’t wait and then of course, putting her to bed and waking her up to do a few extra things will be so fun.” “A great thing to do is wake her up by trying new things … that hazy/dreamlike state is perfect to introduce a variety of new things.” “If I were you, I’d start building up Thursday telling her that you know it’s gonna be super fun we’re gonna hang out with an old friend of yours. It’s going to be the best night ever blah blah blah and then once I get there, obviously, it will take a slight turn.”

She even asked if the agent had shown his daughter porn of himself with other children:

“Has she seen videos of little girls with her dad yet?”

Eventually, the undercover cop invited her to a hotel in Warrenton to sexually abuse his nonexistent daughter together. Upon the woman’s arrival she was promptly arrested. An IRL To Catch A Predator.

The alleged abuser was later identified as Eleanor Hunton Hoppe — ex-wife of a Virginia judge Joel Hoppe and a well-known socialite in her hometown.

The Hoppe matriarch waived her Miranda rights and was interviewed by police. She claimed she was only coming to the hotel to help the little girl. Not a very convincing story — certainly not after police searched her car and found lube and other sexual items. The 45-year-old admitted to distributing images of sexual abuse materials involving children — but tried to maintain the story she was some kind of undercover hero, saying it was only because she wanted to keep the officer talking.

Obviously no one bought it.

The mother-of-two has been charged with felony child porn and child sex abuse offenses. Her crimes and arrest stunned the community, as she comes from one of the most prestigious and wealthy families in the area. The Huntons own Richmond’s biggest law firm Hunton, Andrews, & Kurth. She’s also reported to have worked in child advocacy and support, as well as have been a church volunteer. A community leader from a prominent family. Not who cops expected. Scary to think how long she was getting away with this kind of behavior in her position…

Hoppe’s ex-husband is fighting for the custody of their two daughters after her crimes were uncovered, according to DM. The exes had previously agreed to joint custody back in 2021 after a very messy divorce, but now he’s hoping to get full custody to keep his daughters away from danger. In their original divorce docs, he accused his ex-wife of cheating on him multiple times, as well as bringing home sexual partners while their young daughters were at home. But this is so much worse…

Scarily, during the divorce the judge requested “copies of all emails, text messages, or other social media communication, including attachments and photographs, sent by you to others and not your spouse or received by you from others not your spouse,” but her attorney refused it, saying nothing of the sort existed. No wonder she didn’t want to make copies of her emails and chats!

This isn’t the first time the socialite has run into trouble with the law, either. In 2019 she was charged with “undressing where prohibited” but was never arrested for the run-in, but she was found guilty and had to pay a misdemeanor fee. She also had to do 25 hours of community service, 11 of those being time she spent volunteering at the aforementioned church.

Hoppe is currently being held at Central Detention Facility in D.C. and her next hearing is June 6. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

