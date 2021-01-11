Vogue Responds To The Kamala Harris Cover Controversy!

Over the weekend, social media blew up when users saw the leaked, now-controversial cover for Vogue’s February issue with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The objectively bad pic (below) was highly criticized for casual styling, poor set design, corny catchphrases, and rumors that Anna Wintour could have sabotaged the politician!

Now on Monday, the magazine finally spoke out about the controversy! In a statement, the outlet wrote:

“The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration. To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we’re celebrating both images of her as covers digitally.”

Related: The Kardashian-Jenners React To Joe Biden & Kamala Winning The Presidency!

A source close to the fashion mag also told ET that, despite public opinion, Harris had collaborated closely with the outlet, including on all creative decisions such as styling herself. The magazine chose the photo they felt best represented the 56-year-old’s personality.

But this acknowledgment of the issue-at-hand doesn’t account for the noticeable difference in sheer style and presentation of the photos. It’s not hard to tell the portrait (below) is the more iconic cover, so we’re still over here wondering what really happened behind-the-scenes.

What do U think Perezcious readers? Does Vogue have a vendetta against Kamala Harris or is this adjustment of digital covers enough to settle the drama?

[Image via WENN/Instar]