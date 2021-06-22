Waitress Abducted & Assaulted While Trying To Stop $70 Dine & Dash

A waitress in New Jersey was reportedly abducted and assaulted by a group of five people she had just finished serving at a local restaurant in the state’s Washington Township area over the weekend.

According to local authorities, the 20-year-old waitress was taken away in a vehicle after confronting the group in a parking lot about the unpaid bill they’d walked out on after dining at the restaurant.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at about 11:15 p.m. local time at the Nifty Fifty’s restaurant in Turnersville, New Jersey, reported Philadelphia-area news station WPVI. According to multiple reports, the entire incident occurred over the matter of a $70 tab.

SEVENTY dollars?! Which could’ve been split among five people?? Seriously?! Wow…

Surveillance footage from the restaurant’s parking lot cameras show that after confronting the suspects regarding the unpaid bill, the woman was pulled into a white Dodge Durango SUV. At that point, one of the five people involved appeared to jump out of the car and remove themselves from the scene, while the other four allegedly sped away with the waitress in tow. So, so scary!!!

Washington Township police chief Patrick Gurcsik informed the news media about what happened next in a statement released on Sunday night, revealing (below):

“They’re having trouble finding wait staff due to the pandemic and she came out to confront them. They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle. The vehicle headed north on Route 42, made a U-turn and was heading south towards Monroe Township, and pushed her out of the vehicle.”

OMG! Monsters!

Thankfully, the woman was at least able to run back to safety within the Nifty Fifty’s restaurant after she was violently removed from the vehicle. It was there that she immediately called the police, and the investigation began. The waitress suffered a number of bruises and a possible concussion during the incident, and was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

The diners are being investigated on assault and abduction charges in addition to the lesser charge of running out on their restaurant tab. According to police, the suspects were last seen in that same white Dodge Durango driving further down Route 42 towards Monroe. As of Tuesday morning, the suspects are still at large.

Police have released surveillance camera footage of the suspects and their white Dodge Durango in an effort to enlist the public in south New Jersey for help in tracking down the offenders. You can see those images HERE. You can also get more information about the hunt for the accused in this Fox 29 Philadelphia report on the incident (below):

So, so awful for that poor waitress just trying to do her job and get paid for it — something we all deserve.

Now, Gurcsik is cautioning wait staff at other area restaurants not to engage any suspects who dine and dash, instead asking them to log the offenders’ license plate and call the police:

“Do not chase after accused suspects and confront them yourselves.”

Sound advice.

Still, who the f**k walks out on a $70 bill? As a group of five?! That’s sleazy enough, taking advantage of a hard-working waitress on some bull s**t… and then to abduct and assault her when she simply asks for payment?! Ugh…

The worst!!!

